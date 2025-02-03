National Museum’s ‘Open the Gates’ ceremony – “a new epoch in our national story,” said the Prime Minister

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Hon. Philip Davis speaks during his Official Remarks at the National Museum Of The Bahamas ‘Open The Gates’ Reception on the grounds of Collins House, on January 31, 2025. AMMC Chair, Rosel Moxey, AMMC officials and staff hosted the ceremonies. Parliamentarians present for the event included: Minister of Education and Technical & Vocational Training the Hon. Glenys Hanna-Martin; Minister of Housing and Urban Development the Hon. Keith Bell; Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources the Hon. Jomo Campbell; and Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Economic Affairs Wayde Watson and Bishop Neil C Ellis. (BIS Photos/Eric Rose. Drone Photography Courtesy of Eric Rose)

NASSAU, The Bahamas – During his Official Remarks at the National Museum Of The Bahamas ‘Open The Gates’ Reception on the grounds of Collins House, on January 31, 2025, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Hon. Philip Davis noted that, in 1929, a hurricane devastated the premises.

“The wooden structure which once stood proudly atop this gentle slope was wiped out entirely,” he said. “A new building eventually took its place, which traded hands from the original owner Ralph Collins to St. Andrews School, before being acquired by the Government of The Bahamas, some time in the 1970s.”

He added: “That fateful storm struck almost a century ago, and yet today we find ourselves facing similar circumstances. As climate change increasingly threatens our island chain, safeguarding cultural heritage must continue to be an integral component of our adaptation and mitigation strategies. In my eyes, the National Museum of The Bahamas will be a key part of this effort, as will the Antiquities Monuments, and Museums Corporation (AMMC) more broadly.”

Among the Parliamentarians present for the event were Minister of Education and Technical & Vocational Training the Hon. Glenys Hanna-Martin; Minister of Housing and Urban Development the Hon. Keith Bell; Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources the Hon. Jomo Campbell; and Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Economic Affairs Wayde Watson.

Hosting the ceremony was AMMC Chair, Rosel Moxey, AMMC officials and staff.

Prime Minister Davis stated that launching a National Museum in the midst of a climate crisis, which disproportionately impacted small island states, like The Bahamas, was “a powerful message to the world”.

“Tonight, we declare: We are here. We declare that we are proud of who we are; and we declare that our children will know the legacy they stand on,” he said.

“Friends, as we celebrate a bold and joyous step forward for our people, our culture, and our country, let us also recognise the shoulders we stand on,” Prime Minister Davis added.

He noted that “we have come a long way indeed”.

“From transforming the Clifton Plantation into a heritage park, to rebuilding the Pompey Museum following multiple fires, to the maintenance and restoration of historic sites and buildings like Fort Charlotte and Balcony House, we have made impressive strides as a people in preserving and celebrating our heritage,” Prime Minister pointed out.

He added: “Of course, these achievements are by no means confined to our nation’s capital. The AMMC is to be commended for the management of two heritage museums in the Family Islands: The Long Island Museum and the San Salvador Museum.

“This evening, in launching the National Museum of The Bahamas, we are not only taking a stand for cultural heritage on the island of New Providence, but throughout our entire archipelago.”

Prime Minister Davis asked those in attendance to imagine a future where each major Bahamian island benefited from a dedicated space to celebrate “their unique contributions to our shared heritage”.

“I know in my heart that we need a museum for heritage crafts in Andros, for Cat Island rake ‘n’ scrape, for Abaconian boat building, and much, much more,” he said. “We have so much to preserve, celebrate, and take pride in as Bahamians.”

He added: “A National Museum is a crucial means of recognising who we are, where we come from, and what we have achieved, together. It is not simply a storage facility for artefacts. It is a site for education, an opportunity for reckoning and reconciliation, and a crucible for cultural expression. It will also be a springboard for [the] orange economy and its ventures, as well as a significant driver in our wider efforts to revitalise downtown Nassau.”

Prime Minister Davis noted that the AMMC marked its silver jubilee September 2024, and he could only imagine what the next 25 years will hold.

“I look forward to the innovations, breakthroughs, and most importantly, the fruitful partnerships that will take shape in the years and decades to come — be they with private donors who demonstrate a deep commitment to our cultural sector, or public institutions across the region keen on sharing resources, capacity, and cutting-edge insights,” he said. “My friends, tonight we stand on the cusp of a new epoch in our national story.”

“As we move ahead with the establishment of the National Museum of The Bahamas, let us embrace a collaborative, climate-resilient, and culturally-alert approach to preserving our heritage,” he added.

“I salute the AMMC once again for taking the helm of heritage work in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. I want to thank you, and may God bless all of you.”