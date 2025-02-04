CRAZY” Thompson is another GREAT PRETENDER who did nothing for Grand Bahamians!

PLP YOUTH CONCLAVE has “CRAZY” Thompson and the FNM worried!

Kwasi “CRAZY” Thompson from the Party of GREAT PRETENDERS

FREEPORT| The Party of great pretenders led by Michael Pintard could not help but focus their eyes of National TV last week to see a ballroom packed with young Bahamians – all in support of Philip Brave Davis and the PLP.

Former Finance Minister in the ousted FNM Kwasi “CRAZY” Thompson came out to condemn the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) for holding a conclave in Grand Bahama. WELL, WAIT!

People like “CRAZY” forget that Grand Bahama fired the FNM for four and a half years of failure. Thompson was a part of the FNM Government which delivered not one promise to the five FNM constituencies on that island. He forgot how they blocked aid from coming into Grand Bahama following Hurricane Dorian and failed to issue death certificates to families of victims of that natural disaster.

And while trailers and generators for the people vanished under “CRAZY” dem, Grand Bahamians were left to suffer and stew for years with schools closed, hospitals and clinics left in shambles and an economy left on life support while he served as Minister in charge of the purse.

Bahamians have not forgotten the Disaster of “CRAZY” DEM! And this is why Grand Bahamians are rallying around a Davis Government which has brought jobs and new life into the nation’s second city.

In short “CRAZY” Thompsom and crew have become a party of GREAT PRETENDERS! They act like they care for Bahamians when they really want Bahamians to die!

We report yinner decide!