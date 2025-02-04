Statement from the Minister of National Security in Response to a Purported Police Staff Association Document Regarding Insurance Coverage

MINISTER OF NATIONAL SECURITY WAYNE MUNROE

STATEMENT: The Ministry of National Security has been made aware of a document purportedly issued by the Police Staff Association, which raises concerns about the medical insurance coverage for members of the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF). I wish to provide clarity on this matter to ensure all stakeholders are informed.

After consultations with Deputy Commissioner of Police Kirkwood Andrews and the Hon. Michael Halkitis, Minister of Economic Affairs, I am advised as follows:

The Medical Insurance Policy is Active: The medical insurance policy covering members of the RBPF remains in effect. Officers and their families continue to be covered under the terms of the policy, and there has been no lapse in coverage.

2. Clarification on Alleged Debt: Minister Halkitis has advised that the insurance provider, Colina, is not owed the sum of over $100 million as stated in the document. There are no records to support such an assertion, and no evidence has been presented alongside the document to substantiate the claim.

The Ministry of National Security has always encouraged open communication and collaboration through its open-door policy, which is available to the Police Staff Association and all members of the armed services. This remains the best avenue to discuss and address any concerns in a constructive and transparent manner.

Given the potential for this document to impact morale within the RBPF, I have referred it to the Legal Section of the Ministry for advice. This will help determine whether any provisions of the Police Service Act or other relevant laws may apply in this instance.

The government remains committed to the welfare of our law enforcement officers and appreciates their unwavering dedication to the safety and security of our nation. We encourage all parties to rely on verified information and open dialogue as we work together to ensure the continued support of those who serve and protect.

February 25, 2025

The Hon. Wayne Munroe, K.C.

Minister of National Security

The Commonwealth of The Bahamas

