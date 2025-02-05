Baha Mar Hosts Big Game Tailgate Experience, February 9th – SUPERBOWL SUNDAY!

NASSAU, The Bahamas, February 5, 2025 – Baha Mar, the Caribbean’s premier luxury resort destination, is kicking off a spectacular 2025 Big Game celebration on Sunday, February 9th, with a vibrant Tailgate Watch Party for fans of all ages. Starting at 5:30 p.m. on the Jasmine Lawn, guests can enjoy classic game-day eats, refreshing cocktails, ice-cold beers, exciting giveaways, and a front-row view of every play, tackle, and touchdown on multiple massive LED screens. For those seeking an elevated offering, VIP Lounge Seating is available, offering exclusive perks and an upgraded game-day experience.

“At Baha Mar, we take great pride in creating unforgettable experiences for our guests,” says Graeme Davis, President of Baha Mar. “Alongside the thrilling championship showdown, we’ll also be cheering on our good friend Jon Batiste—New Orleans native and the artist behind Jon Batiste’s Jazz Club at Baha Mar—who will return to his hometown to perform the National Anthem. It’s going to be a magical night at Baha Mar that you won’t want to miss.”

Fans staying for the weekend to catch the Big Game can also experience Baha Mar’s latest entertainment hotspot—Jon Batiste’s Jazz Club, a spectacular venue led by the multi-Grammy and Oscar-winning New Orleans artist. As the official performer for this year’s National Anthem, Batiste brings his unique style and energy to the club, offering guests a chance to experience the magic in person year-round at Baha Mar.



To take part in the 2025 Big Game Tailgate Watch Party, locals and visitors can purchase Open Seating Tickets for $126.50 (Children 5-11) and $247.50 (Ages 12+). VIP Lounge Seating, which includes prime seating, dedicated service for food and drinks and a private setting to cheer on your team in comfort can be reserved for $3478.75 (Up to 8 Guests). For tickets and more event information, please visit https://bahamar.com/big-game/.