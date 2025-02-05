Chinese migrant was turned away by a US COAST GUARD CUTTER Sea Horse on Tuesday…

Asian migrant attempting to paddle board from Freeport to the US stopped.

FREEPORT| US Coast Guard Officials have updated Bahamas Press of a migrant interception just miles off Freeport.

The crew of @uscg Cutter Sea Horse interdicted a Chinese alien aboard a paddleboard located approximately 25 miles from Freeport, Grand Bahama, and transferred him back to The Bahamas, Tuesday.

He was first spotted by travelers on the Disney Cruise line which contacted US authorities of the lone traveler at sea.

US new border enforcements clearly proves that the US is on high alert for all immigrants inside and outside the United States of America. IN SHORT AMERICA IS CLOSED TO IMMIGRANTS!

We report yinner decide!