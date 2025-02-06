Bahamian investors sign $300 million deal for Cable Beach, Balmoral Island properties

NEW DEVELOPMENT DEAL SIGNING AT OPM

BY THEGALLERY242.COM

NASSAU| The government has announced a new development deal that promises to reshape the Cable Beach and Balmoral Island landscapes. A heads of agreement was signed between the government and Voir Beach, securing a 300 million-dollar investment to build a mixed-use hotel and residential complex at Cable Beach, along with a luxury recreational facility on Balmoral Island.

Set to begin in early 2026, the ambitious project will create an estimated 1,000 construction jobs, with an additional 1,000 permanent positions available once completed, according to Adrianna Fox of the Fox Group of Companies.

“With this project, we decided to invest in creating a new luxury brand residential hotel on the Cable Beach strip and also on Balmoral Island, Discovery Island, 16.5 leased acres of land,” explained Ms. Fox.

The Cable Beach project will feature two towering 14-story buildings, blending hotel rooms and residential units, complemented by a selection of exclusive amenities, including multiple restaurants, a nightclub, a recording studio, a seaside bar, rooftop pools and a jetty.

On Balmoral Island, the development will be equally impressive, boasting three clubhouses, 23 land and overwater cottages, a 100-slip marina, three pools, and entertainment venues. Additional features include a helipad and seaplane docking facilities to ensure easy access for guests.

Adrian Fox, president of the Fox Group, emphasized that they are committed to seeing these projects through to completion.

“We’re going to make sure we finish these projects. We’re going to make sure we finish the island,” Fox said, recalling his humble beginnings as a hotel worker who worked his way up to become a hotel developer and owner.

Though the property is currently branded as The Fox Hotel, Fox’s company is in discussions with a variety of global hotel brands to potentially bring a new partner on board.

The project is expected to take approximately four years.

Prime Minister Philip Davis expressed his excitement over the venture, underscoring the significance of a project of this scale being driven by Bahamian investors rather than foreign interests.

“This signing between the Government of the Bahamas and Voir Beach represents an investment in infrastructure, culture, and community. It also represents Bahamian ownership,” Davis said. “We talk a lot about the need for Bahamians to own more of our tourism product, as well as our luxury real estate market. Well, today, I am particularly pleased to sign this agreement with two Bahamian investors with a vision. It is my hope that other potential domestic investors will be inspired by your example.”