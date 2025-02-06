Minister Lundy receives 11 public safety vehicles

Vehicles from City of Miramar

THEGALLERY242.COM

NASSAU| Minister Leon Lundy and Commissioner of Police Shanta Knowles visited the City of Miramar, where they formally accepted a generous donation of 11 public safety vehicles.

The donation, which includes 10 new chargers and one fully equipped ambulance, is aimed at enhancing the ability of Bahamian law enforcement and emergency services to protect and serve communities across the nation.

During the event, Minister Lundy expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the contribution, emphasizing the importance of the partnership between the United States and The Bahamas.

“It is with great appreciation that I stand before you today on behalf of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas to formally accept these public safety vehicles from the City of Miramar. This generous contribution is not just a transfer of resources—it is a demonstration of the deep and enduring partnership between our communities,” Lundy stated.

The donation of the vehicles comes at a crucial time as The Bahamas continues to focus on strengthening public safety, particularly on the Family Islands where infrastructure and resources have historically been limited.

The new vehicles, which will be deployed immediately, are expected to significantly improve the speed and efficiency of law enforcement and emergency responses.

“Public safety is the backbone of any thriving society,” Lundy continued in his speech. “As our Family Islands continue to grow, so does the need for enhanced infrastructure, reliable transportation, and the tools necessary to protect and serve our communities effectively. These vehicles will be put to immediate and purposeful use, strengthening the ability of law enforcement officers to respond swiftly, safeguard our residents, and uphold the peace and security that is vital to our national development.”

The minister also emphasized the importance of equitable access to resources, noting that the support provided to the Family Islands ensures that all Bahamians—regardless of where they live—have the protection they deserve.

“We recognize that access to proper infrastructure should not be limited to our capital city or major population centers. Our smaller, less populated islands deserve the same level of investment and support to ensure that every Bahamian—no matter where they live—can feel safe and protected,” Lundy added.