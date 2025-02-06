A New Era of Water Management Begins in Exuma!

Water upgrades and improvements rolls out in beautiful Exuma.

NASSAU| Transformation and improvements in water is underway and the Water and Sewerage Corporation is excited to announce that the first digital water meter has been successfully installed in Barratarre, Exuma!

This milestone marks the beginning of a smarter, more efficient way for residents to track their water usage, ensuring greater accuracy, convenience, and improved service.

Just earlier this week Prime Minister Philip Davis KC along with executives of the IDB signed a $100 million credit facility to create sustainable water was waste water improvements across the country.

The Government of The Bahamas, in partnership with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), remains committed to ensuring that every Bahamian has access to safe, reliable, and sustainable water services, now and for generations to come. This is progress in action!

Stay tuned as WSc continue rolling out digital meters across the islands, bringing innovation and reliability to water management!