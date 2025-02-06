Public Hospitals Authority Statement on Bio-Hazard Waste Management at Rand Memorial Hospital

Rand Memorial

STATEMENT: The Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) assures the public that bio-hazardous waste at Rand Memorial Hospital is managed in strict accordance with established PHA protocols and international health and safety standards. This includes the proper sorting, packaging, an transport of bio-waste to ensure the safety of patients, staff, and the wider community.

The incineration of bio-hazardous waste occurs in New Providence, requiring transport by sea. While we strive for timely and uninterrupted waste disposal, there are occasional delays due to weather conditions or the availability of private transportation services. In such instances, we collaborate with key partners, including the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, to facilitate safe and efficient transport.

The PHA remains committed to maintaining public health and environmental safety. Even in cases of unavoidable delays caused by natural factors, bio-hazardous waste is stored in compliance with all health and safety regulations.

We encourage the public to direct any concerns or inquiries to our client feedback hotline at 1(242)350-6700 ext. 2079 for the Rand Memorial Hospital or 1(242)8253438 for Princess Margaret Hospital, where our team is available to address questions and provide further assurances.

We appreciate the public’s understanding and trust as we continue to uphold the highest standards of healthcare waste management.