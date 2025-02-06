Exuma Airport Project On Target for December Completion for First Phase

Team led by Deputy PM Chester Cooper and joined by President of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), Ilan Goldfajn.

NASSAU, The Bahamas – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, the Hon. Chester Cooper led a delegation of government officials, with the President of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), Ilan Goldfajn, and his team, on a tour of the Exuma Airport on Tuesday, 4th February.

The tour was conducted during the IDB’s team’s XIII Consultation with Caribbean Governors Conference in Nassau.

The Exuma Airport Project is part of the IDB-financed Airport Infrastructure Program loan in the amount of $35 million to support the upgrade and improve four airports in the Family islands, which include airdrome facilities in Exuma, North Eleuthera, Marsh Harbour and Treasure Cay.

Minister Cooper delivered welcome remarks and said that the project is a ‘game changer’ for the economy of Exuma. “This project signals a great partnership between the Government of The Bahamas and the IDB,” said Mr. Cooper. “It will improve and empower the economy and people of Exuma and the people of the South and Central Bahamas.”

President Goldfajn said that the project not only changes the economy but also increases the island’s resilience when faced with natural disaster, it will assist in health emergencies, and the flexibility of travel between the islands.

Engineer at the Ministry of Works, Charlene Collie led a guided tour of the site, explained the scope of work to be carried out, and gave an update on what has been completed.

The scope of work includes: pavement rehabilitation works for apron, taxiway and runway; new taxiway installation; installation of new fencing and new drainage infrastructure; installation of new airside lighting and electrical; installation of navigational aids and runway markings.

To date, the work completed includes: 100% of the clearing and grubbing drainage infrastructure, 100% of the fencing, 76% of earthworks and currently ongoing electrical and pavement works.

It is anticipated that the airport project will improve access to health care facilities, employment and services; benefit more than 258,000 passengers annually; facilitate greater access to domestic and international travel; improve safety and efficiency of air travel; and enhance climate resilient infrastructure.

The delegation was also given a tour of the island.

(BIS Photos/Carlyle Sands)