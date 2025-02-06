The Bahamas welcomed a record-breaking 11.2 million last year!

Mariah Carey on the waters of Bimini.

NASSAU| More solid positive news came out of the Davis Government today and today the ground work in Tourism is paying big dividends for the Bahamian people.

We are learning strong growth in tourism is now pushing the needs for major transformation in infrastructures including at airports around the islands.

The Bahamas welcomed a record-breaking 11.2 million visitors last year, surpassing the 2023 total by 16.2 percent, Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper said yesterday.

The tourism number last year beat pre-COVID figures from 2019 by 55 percent.

The tourism sector has recovered with strong leadership steering the business with Minister Chester Cooper.

The FNM is mute they are the party led by a GREAT PRETENDER Michael Pintard with no plans or vision for the Bahamas.

