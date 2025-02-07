New IDB credit line for major water development across the country…

Prime Minister Philip Davis KC, and WSC Executive Chairman- Trajean Jadorette

NASSAU| A strong foundation for water sustainability starts with smart policies and modern infrastructure.

This investment expands access and strengthens the policy framework and regulatory agencies overseeing water and wastewater services in The Bahamas.

Improved governance ensures efficient service delivery and better protection of water resources.

Investment in state-of-the-art digital metering will lead to more accurate readings, reduced water losses, and faster leak detection.

Targeted upgrades in wastewater collection will help protect public health and our pristine marine environment. With this funding, WSC is transforming into a more efficient, customer-focused organization that prioritizes sustainability!

This funding will allow WSC to:

Strengthen water infrastructure to better serve communities

Modernize wastewater collection systems to improve resilience

Invest in smart metering technology for efficiency and reliability