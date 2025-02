PM Philip Davis and Mortgage Corporation Chairman Barbara Cartwright issues new keys to another Bahamian homeowner.

PM Davis: “One of my great joys is celebrating when Bahamians become first-time homeowners. We celebrated a significant day as we handed keys to new homeowners at Renaissance at Carmichael!

“.This is just the beginning—our commitment to making homeownership accessible for all Bahamians remains steadfast.”

Some 300 homes will be built in the Renaissance at Carmichael community when the subdivision is completely built.

