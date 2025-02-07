Bahamas appoints Aisha Bowe as Aerospace Consultant following historic agreement with SpaceX

Aisha Bowe

The Bahamas has made a groundbreaking step in advancing its aerospace industry with the appointment of Bahamian aerospace engineer and future astronaut, Aisha Bowe, as the official consultant for the country’s collaboration with SpaceX.

Bowe, a former NASA rocket scientist and tech entrepreneur, will lend her expertise to oversee the February 17 Falcon 9 launch and provide strategic guidance in the ongoing development of the nation’s aerospace sector. This announcement follows the successful negotiation of a historic Letter of Agreement (LOA) between The Bahamas and SpaceX, positioning the country as the exclusive global destination for witnessing booster landings and rocket launches.

In a statement released today, the Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation expressed immense pride in the appointment, recognizing Bowe’s unique qualifications as the first Bahamian set to travel to space.

“This agreement represents a bold step into the future, expanding The Bahamas’ role in the aerospace sector,” the Minister said, emphasizing the significance of this development for the country’s technological and economic future.

Bowe’s new role is expected to pave the way for further collaborations and innovations within the growing aerospace industry, offering a major opportunity for The Bahamas to capitalize on this emerging global sector.