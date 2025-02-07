A mother and daughter – father and son dies just days apart…

Machanttie Stuart, 59 and her daughter Stacy Feaster 41 passes.

ABACO| A mother and daughter on Abaco has died just days apart.

BP is learning Machanttie Stuart, 59, a mother of five, passed away on January 12 after a battle with illness. Eight days later, her daughter, Stacey Feaster, 41, who had suffered a stroke in 2022, also died. We believe both were vaccinated but that’s a story for another day.

Feaster leaves behind four children.

This comes as a serious flu has been making sickness waves in the country and across north America.

Just back on January 2nd, 2025 Tristan Kareem Moss 46 passed away suddenly and his father Michael Deveaux passed just days after him.

All we at BP can tell readers to do is wear ya masks, sanitize and pray like never before; for with all these people quickly departing it leaves one to wonder if the anti-christ dem done reach!

We report yinner decide!