New Culture Minister Leslia Miller-Brice must steer clear of rogue defunct JCNP and Valley 1958 agents who want to influence the new Junkanoo Authority!

New Culture Minister Leslia Miller-Brice

NASSAU| Developments that the Culture Ministry has a new Minister in the person of Seabreeze POWERHOUSE Leslia Miller-Brice has caused JCNP rogue agents to once again raise their heads.

Bahamas Press is monitoring an early meeting with JCNP suspects and Minister Miller-Brice seeking to fill positions on the new Junkanoo Authority passed into law in the last Davis Government.

The same JCNP suspects were heard on national radio just days before the General Elections echoing a call for supporters of the JCNP and the Valley Boys 1958 to make sure to VOTE THE DAVIS GOVERNMENT OUT on May 12th. To their surprise that movement was unsuccessful and now plan “B” to hijack Junkanoo is to sneak into the New Authority to undermine the new direction for Junkanoo.

Bahamas Press is in this post sounding a LOUD warning to the New Minister “DECENT” Miller-Brice to stay clear away from the JCNP suspects and the 1958 people. That crew seeking to hold a meeting with you campaigned heavily against the PLP.

Additionally, they used their influences to BOYCOTT Junkanoo even in Fox Hill against the Party National Chairman Fred Mitchell last year! YEAH, THESE SAME PEOPLE!

In fact, the JCNP suspects and 1958 crew were all up and down in Fox Hill moving around with the “FNM HOTDOG CANDIDATE” in a countdown as to how they will retire Mitchell and turn around events for the new direction already built for all Junkanooers.

Minister Miller-Brice, please avoid that crew and, if you were ever in a fight with them and a bear – PLEASE PROTECT THE BEAR!

This communication is a loud warning, and we hope the entire Cabinet of the Bahamas is reading this message, because a word to the WISE MEN AND WOMEN IS SUFFICIENT!

I GONE! We report yinner decide!