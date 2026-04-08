Nomination Day April 16th, Early Voting April 30th, and Election Day May 12 – Parliament Resumes on May 20th!

Provost Marshal delivers the Proclamation officially dissolving Parliament

Provost Marshal Shanta Knowles read the Proclamation on steps of Parliament

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Commissioner of Police and Provost Marshal Shanta Knowles read the Proclamation, issued by Governor General H.E. the Most Hon. Dame Cynthia A. Pratt, officially dissolving the Parliament of The Bahamas in a ceremony held on Wednesday, April 8, 2026 in Parliament Square.

The General Election will be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2026.

With Writs of Election being issued on April 9, 2026, the statutory cutoff for voter registration and transfers is the end of the day, today, Wednesday, April 8, 2026.

The Proclamation announced that Parliament will reconvene on Wednesday, May 20, 2026.

Meanwhile Ali McIntosh aka “TWO VOTES PROTEST” to stop the dissolution of Parliament failed bigtime today. We believe “Miss Two VOTE” caught the jitney to one radio station following!

Bahamians are READY FOR ELECTIONS!

We report yinner decide!