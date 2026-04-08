Police officer who alleged sexual relations with woman’s “husband” has won an intentional libel case stemming from an explosive affidavit

39-year-old Delmar Taylor and former NIB executive Derek Osborne

NASSAU| A former policeman has been acquitted of an intentional libel charge stemming from an affidavit he swore in divorce proceedings between actuary Derek and Darnell Osborne, the franchise holders of Dairy Queen Bahamas.

Prosecutors alleged that 39-year-old former Corporal Delmar Taylor made defamatory remarks about Mr Osborne in the July 17, 2025 affidavit. BP has seen the affidavit and indeed it is shocking!

During his testimony, Mr Osborne, an actuary at Tellus Health, said that affidavit contained information about “totally false encounters.”

However, he never provided details of the falsehoods and the affidavit was never admitted into evidence.

Acting Assistant Chief Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux accepted submissions from defense lawyer Ian Cargill that Taylor did not have a case to answer.

The magistrate noted that the disputed affidavit was not before the court, and even if it had been admitted into evidence, the contents were protected by privilege.

Ahhh Boy! That means the wife ga carry everything! THANKS!

We report yinner decide!