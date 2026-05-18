Joshua Garfield Rolle, 67, is latest traffic fatality victim on Grand Bahama

FREEPORT| Police in Grand Bahama are investigating a traffic accident that claimed the life of a 67-year-old Joshua Garfield Rolle a pedestrian on Sunday, May 17th.

According to initial reports, shortly after 10:45 p.m., officers were alerted to the incident on Coral Road near Indiana Lane and responded to the scene.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the driver of a 1997 flatbed tow truck, licence plate number MV2257, was travelling south along Coral Road when Rolle, a pedestrian, reportedly entered the roadway, resulting in a collision.

Rolle sustained severe injuries to the body. Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to the scene, examined the victim, and confirmed that he showed no vital signs of life.

The investigation continues.