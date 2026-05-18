TIKTOKER Elias Fritz back before the courts this time for an alleged car theft charge

Popular content creator Elias Fritz

NASSAU| Popular content creator Elias Fritz is facing new charges after prosecutors say he stole an SUV.

Prosecutors allege that 20-year-old Fritz, better known by his TikTok handle Jaidoworld and 21-year-old G’shawn Turnquest stole a Nissan Juke valued at $10,500 dollars on May 11.

Fritz and Turnquest also face the alternative charge of receiving the vehicle.

They denied the allegations at their arraignment before Senior Magistrate Raquel Whymms and they were each granted $6,000 bail.

The matter has been adjourned to July 2 for trial.

Fritz is currently facing charges of attempted murder, armed robbery, and gun possession stemming from a shooting and police chase last year.