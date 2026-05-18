Man smuggling drugs, cellphones and chargers into prison shot and charged!

NASSAU| A man has been jailed for a year after prison guards foiled an attempt to smuggle drugs, cellphones and chargers into the prison.

24-year-old Michael Pratt was shot in the buttocks when prison guards caught him trying to climb over the correctional facility’s wall after midnight on May 11.

The officers searched a plastic bag and found three pounds of marijuana, four cellphones and charging blocks.

Pratt pleaded guilty to charges of possession with intent to supply and taking prohibited items into a correctional facility at his arraignment before Senior Magistrate Raquel Whymms.