PLP Launches “Blueprint for Change” Tracker

Prime Minister Philip Davis KC

by thegallery242.com

NASSAU| The Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) has officially launched a Progress Report tracking the implementation of its ambitious Blueprint for Change, a governing agenda first published in 2021 that outlined 387 commitments.

The newly released tracker offers the public an unprecedented, evidence-based view into how the government has performed against its promises. Each of the 387 commitments has been carefully assessed, with clear distinctions made between those that have been completed, those still underway, and those requiring further attention. The report also candidly identifies initiatives that have faced delays due to unforeseen challenges, as well as commitments that have ultimately been discontinued.

Prime Minister Philip Davis said the Blueprint for Change was never intended to be a symbolic document, but a working plan for governance.

“Before coming into government, we set out our commitments to the Bahamian people in a document we called The Blueprint for Change,” Davis said in a statement. “This document was published in 2021 and upon coming into office became our governing agenda.”

He noted that the country was facing multiple crises at the time the plan was introduced, making it essential for the administration to provide real, actionable solutions while rebuilding public trust.

“Each of the 387 commitments in our Blueprint for Change was assigned to a responsible ministry, with clear leadership and defined expectations,” Davis explained. “I also directed my Delivery Unit to work with ministries and those leading the implementation, to track progress using clear, evidence-based methods.”

According to the report, significant strides have been made across a wide range of national priorities, though the government acknowledges that some goals remain works in progress.

“We are proud of the many commitments that have been delivered,” Davis added. “We will continue working on those still in progress or facing challenges.”