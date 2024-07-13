Perhaps the time has come to take a closer look at the Yoga Retreat on Paradise Island… 

Casey Taylor and, 11 years ago, Wesley Bell went missing at the same facility…

Taylor Casey and Wesley Bell

NASSAU| Bahamas Press doing research, unlike most media in the country, and the world has now identified a pattern here in this missing persons case of Taylor Casey.

Now Bahamas Press has no interest in this missing persons case especially after the family refused to identify Casey as a transgender women. The idea of hiding that and selling the lie that it was a she and not transgender was dishonest and deceptive.



Back on January 25th, 2013 41-year-old Wesley Bell of Houston, Texas, United States went missing at the same beachside yoga retreat on Paradise Island. And this is where we at Bahamas Press take our investigation.

Bell was never found after some 11 years missing.

Readers should begin to question several things. Like why would a confessed Christian (Casey Taylor) venture into a Hindu Eastern religious retreat which is counter to beliefs in Jesus Christ? And why do so alone when clearly there appears to be some issues of her physical state of mind and body according to a video presented of the day of the her last sighting at the retreat.

The retreat is on the far western end of Paradise Island which is accessed by boat or via a walk along the beach. Did Taylor attempt to leave the retreat via sea? And if yes – could missing victim swim? Or did the missing persons exit the property via the beach entering the western side of the major mega hotel. Who have tested these scenarios?

The yoga retreat claims Taylor left the property voluntarily. How they knew this?

Bahamas Press believes a closer look should be taken into the Yoga Retreat and someone has to have footage on the property.

This row should not be about the Bahamian people nor the Royal Bahamas Police Force. Some people practising the Hindu faith at the Yoga retreat should have answers in both the Casey Taylor and Wesley Bell missing cases at this same facility.

