Richard Simmons and Dr Ruth Westheumer

USA| America has lost two stars TV icons today. BP is reporting the passing of Dr Ruth Westheumer and Richard Simmons.

Dr Ruth as she was known was the popular sex therapist who graced the taboo topics of the 80s and 90s live on radio and television. She died at her New York home surrounded by family at the age of 96.

Richard Simmons was the popular television eccentric fitness guru known for his unrelenting positivity.

Simmons had just celebrated his 76th birthday on Friday.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to his home after a 911 call from his housekeeper and found Simmons dead, according to police sources. He appears to have died of natural causes, and no foul play is suspected, the sources said.

May their souls rest in peace.