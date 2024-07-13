Bahamian DJ Reese named Atlanta’s Hottest Female DJs

Garrise Newbold aka DJ Reese

ATLANTA| Hailing from the tropical Islands of the Bahamas, Grand Bahama’s very own Garrise Newbold aka DJ Reese is an evolutionary master of her craft with over fourteen years of experience.

She prides herself on her ability to move audiences through music. Their reactions and positive vibes bring her the most exhilarating feeling because she can sense the frequency of fulfillment in the people she’s serving.

As a graduate of the University of West Georgia, she majored in Mass Communication with a minor in Marketing and a concentration in Film and Media Arts. With this educational blend of experience she has channeled her skills and energy into making strides internationally and even more so in Atlanta as she is branded one of Atlanta’s Hottest Female DJs.

DJ Reese has made her mark through various types of mainstream events with Pandora Music, BET, SXSW just to name a few. DJ Reese was also a supporting act on Tink’s Pain & Pleasure Tour where they traveled to about fourteen different cities.

Most recently, she toured and performed with actor and R&B singer Rotimi across the globe. DJ Reese has also traveled to Israel, Miami, DC, Orlando, New York, Bahamas, Cannes, Mexico and many more where she’s rocked out on the turntables. Continuing her network and exposure is a strong suit of hers. The styles she relates to the most are Pop, Rap, Reggae, Hip Hop, Afrobeats and R&B, although she is well equipped to play much more! If she were to describe her style it would definitely be an open-format DJ.

DJ Reese is an international DJ sensation that’s soaring and plans to leave her mark around the world while performing at concerts and festivals.