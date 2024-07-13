Nancy Ng also went missing at a Yoga Retreat in Guatemala

Casey Taylor and Wesley Bell both vanished at the same Paradise Island yoga retreat! Police must crackdown hard at these Eastern Spiritual yoga retreats! Something is happening there!

What happened to Nancy Ng, 29, last year October when she went missing at a Yoga Retreat in Guatemala. BP Investigates!

Nassau| Bahamas Press is now drawing a closer examination of these yoga retreats around the world as we open another investigation into missing California woman Nancy Ng, who attended another yoga retreat in Central America.

Ng went missing in October 2023 while on a yoga retreat in Guatemala. Now new allegations about what happened to the California woman are emerging. While Kayaking on Lake Atitlánt was supposed to be the perfect adventure for the last full day of the “Be the Change” yoga retreat.

The group set out, renting kayaks and paddle boards. But Nancy never returned to shore. According to Christina Blazek, the last person to see Nancy, she jumped out of her kayak to go for a swim and then vanished.

Nicky Ng says her 29-year-old sister was thrilled to return to Guatemala for a second year and looking forward to the peace of yoga and time away.

“Nancy’s the first thing I think about in the morning,” Nicky said, “and the last thing I think about before bed.” Ng grew up admiring her outgoing big sister and clings to a last known video of Nancy, with little more left to hold on to.

Nancy, who worked with special education students, had embarked on the retreat for a relaxing break. She arrived Oct. 14, 2023, letting her family know she’d made it to Guatemala and would be putting her phone in airplane mode.

But by Oct. 19, 2023, Nancy was missing and her family says witnesses have remained silent, making the investigation difficult. Sounds familiar hey?!

But here is what sounds so similar and shocking to the case of missing transgender woman Casey Taylor. Rather than staying to look for Nancy Ng in Guatemala, the retreat director and other attendees reportedly packed up their travel plans and left early.

What goes on these eastern ritual retreats remains a mystery and the one on Paradise Island is even more concerning to us. Some 11 years ago 41-year-old Wesley Bell of Houston, Texas, United States vanished at the same retreat where Casey Taylor went missing on June 18th. Bell was never found.

Concern remains and the silence as well. We wonder what will be the decision of authorities on these latest developments now unfolded by Bahamas Press.

We report and let yinner decide!