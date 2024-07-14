Male shot dead after Nassau Street bar brawl…

Male gunned down Sunday morning.

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are questioning a 23-year-old male in connection with a shooting incident that occurred on Sunday 14th July, 2024, which left one (1) male dead and another injured.



Police were alerted just around 2:30 a.m. by its ShotSpotter Technology of gunshots being detected on Nassau Street at a licensed premises. Upon arrival, police met three (3) men, aged 42, 28, and 23, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Initial reports suggest that the 23-year-old was engaged in an argument with two (2) other males within the establishment, after which he exited, returned with a firearm, and opened fire towards the establishment; as a result, the 42-year-old and the 28-year-old were injured.



The victims were taken to the hospital in a private vehicle for medical attention. The 42-year-old suffered an injury to his lower body, while the 28-year-old was shot multiple times; however, he succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital.

