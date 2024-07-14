Centreville MP Jomo Campbell hosts Centreville residents to an Independence Fish Fry over the weekend…

Minister Jomo Campbell gives away several flat screens as part of his community Independence event over the weekend in Centreville.

NASSAU| The community of Centreville came together on Saturday July 13th in a day of fun-filled activities in celebration of the country’s 51st birthday.

Constituency MP Minister Jomo Campbell hosted a day of great Bahamian treats, good food, games and many prizes and surprises for residents.

Centreville Park came alive as residents enjoyed conchy conch fritters and fried snapper dinners, drinks and pastries. The hardworking MP gave away several HD television sets and vouchers and gift certificates to many in attendance.

It was a wonderful family event with lots of games attended by many in the great constituency of Centerville.