Attorney Carlson Shurland found dead

Attorney Carlson Shurland KC

by: www.thegallery242.com

NASSAU| Noted Bahamian attorney Carlson Shurland, KC was found dead in his Grand Bahama home today.

The circumstances surrounding his death are unknown at this time but Shurland’s sudden passing leaves a void in the legal community and on the island of Grand Bahama.

Shurland who has decades of experience in the legal profession was an attorney in the high-profile extortion trial involving American actor John Travolta following the shocking death of his young son, Jett.

Shurland, who was senior partner in Shurland and Co, was also the lawyer for the Chub Cay development.

He also represented teacher Andre Birbaul in his trial.

May he rest in peace.