Details remain scant after a Bahamas US diplomat-turned-tech-executive appeared in Charleston’s U.S. District Court for the first time July 10 on charges of financial crime and concealment.

But American citizen Stephanie Bowers, who served as the charge d’affaires at the United States Embassy in The Bahamas, pleaded not guilty July 10 to one count of participating in a government activity to further her financial interests and two counts of concealing or falsifying information.

Each charge carries a maximum of five years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

BP ga be watching this closely!