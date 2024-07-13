Did Michael Fox Jr.’s father teach him how NOT TO STEAL or join a gang?!

Michael Fox Sr. (inset Michael Fox Jr).

NASSAU| The father of deceased robber Michael Fox Jr., who was involved in the theft of some $1.4 million, made it clear that his son is dead because of police corruption.

Now we do not agree with this statement! Michael Fox Jr. is dead for his practices of CRIMINAL BEHAVIOR, poor judgement and asinine bold attitude, believing he, along with others, can steal $1.4 million from an armoured vehicle and get away with it! That is the CORRUPTION which led to the son’s death. And the son’s friend Dino Smith.

Indeed it is foolish for people to believe they can walk in a bank or casino – STEAL BIG MONEY – and get away! That BULLSHIT ONLY HAPPENS IN HOLLYWOOD! In fact you cannot walk in a Asian Store (Rob it) and live!

Michael Fox Sr. should rather suggest to decent Bahamian people on national TV that he warned his son of the dangers of leading a life of crime and criminal behaviour which only brings death and destruction.

A second point by BP appeals to the conscience of right-thinking people. The police, the FBI and the CIA and all agencies of law and order always have entrapment plans for criminals. Some stings offer a deal to come, while others involve law enforcers offering inducements and incentives for those who lead a life of crime to turn themselves in.

The truth of the matter is this Criminal Behaviour is never rewarded – but almost every time leads to death and destruction.

Had Michael Fox Jr. never involved himself in a criminal exercise he would still be here today. He took the wrong path and, well, as they say … WHEN YOU ROB THE BANK that money will never be good for those who hold onto it!

We hold no sympathy for the father in this case. Teach yinner damn children how to not become a THIEF!

We report yinner decide!