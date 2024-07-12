Police aggressive roadblocks inspect drivers across New Providence!

Drivers ordered out of the vehicle in random roadblocks.

NASSAU| Police are making aggressive checks with roadblocks and stops across the island of New Providence to curb the movement of lawless road users and criminals.

The move was so aggressive even BP agents were stopped and ordered out of our vehicle twice while moving in the east. This is good as we are looking for news across the island.

The strong hands on management of crime is working and paying off.

And if you believe this is only happening on New Providence the same is also being conducted on Grand Bahama Island. Police also conducted a road checks on Grand Bahamian Way and a speed check on Coral Road north of St. Jude Clinic.

We report yinner decide!