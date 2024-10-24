Pintard said Minnis does not comes to FNMs Meetings and shot back at Minnis claims of victimization in the FNM…

Michael Pintard and Hubert Minnis

NASSAU| Free National Movement (FNM) leader Michael Pintard shot down claims made by former Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis.

Minnis yesterday suggested that democracy is dead in the FNM and he cannot speak at any FNM meetings. The former PM claimed that he is hurt and disappointed by the leadership decision to silence him.

Dr. Minnis told reporters on Wednesday that he is not allowed to speak at any FNM event, adding that he feels “slighted”.

But Pintard said Minnis does not comes to FNM meetings which he is a senior member of the Party and that he (Pintard) will not be distracted.

Minnis and Pintard has been at odds since the major defeat of the party in the 2021 General Elections. In a leadership race this year Pintard won the leadership locking out major support for Minnis. Pintard flipped the claims by Minnis saying it is the former leader who refused to address his supports following that recent leadership race.

WAR like in GAZA is engulfing the Free National Movement and now the FNM is begging for money. WHAT IS THIS? Meanwhile every day PLP Chairman Fred Mitchell is pouring gas on the FNM war bonfire.

IT AIN’T LONG NAH!