PM Davis Attends Launch of King’s Commonwealth Fellowship Programme

PM Davis at the podium as King Charles III is being introduced at the University of Samoa.

SAMOA| Yesterday, Prime Minister Philip Davis joined His Majesty King Charles III at the launch of the King’s Commonwealth Fellowship Programme (KCFP) at the National University of Samoa. This groundbreaking initiative, led by His Majesty, focuses on strengthening education, health, and climate resilience across Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

Prime Minister Davis expressed his gratitude for this programme, recalling his call during the coronation for more educational opportunities for young people within the Commonwealth. He is pleased to see His Majesty act on this shared vision, creating new avenues for youth empowerment and skill development that will benefit nations like The Bahamas.

The KCFP represents a significant step forward in addressing the unique challenges faced by SIDS, from climate change to education and healthcare disparities. Through collaboration with universities and stakeholders, the programme will enhance local capacities, foster knowledge exchange, and build sustainable networks across the Commonwealth.

Prime Minister Davis reaffirmed The Bahamas’ commitment to working together with partners across the region to ensure the success of this initiative and strengthen resilience for future generations.

Background on the King’s Commonwealth Fellowship Programme (KCFP):

The KCFP was established to address urgent economic, social, and environmental challenges affecting SIDS. Developed under the patronage of His Majesty King Charles III, the programme seeks to build resilience in key areas such as education, healthcare, and climate adaptation through three main components:

Climate Resilience Fellowships – Targeted at mid-career professionals, this initiative equips participants with the skills and tools to address climate challenges and foster sustainable solutions across their communities. Undergraduate Fellowships – Designed to develop local capacity in education, healthcare, and engineering, these scholarships encourage students to remain within their home countries, strengthening critical sectors. Part-time PhD Fellowships – These aim to upskill university academic staff and ‘train the trainers’ of future generations. By allowing scholars to study within their home countries and abroad, the programme promotes knowledge sharing and capacity-building across the Commonwealth.

Delivered by the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU) in collaboration with key educational institutions, the KCFP aligns with the Commonwealth’s broader goals of creating resilient societies, tackling climate change, and fostering a prosperous, shared future for all member states.