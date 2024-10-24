Government Breaks Ground on Mangrove Cay Clinic

Ground Breaking at Mangrove Cay Clinic

The Minister of Health & Wellness, the Honourable Dr. Michael R. Darville together with the Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, the Honourable Philip E. Davis and Member of Parliament for Central and South Andros, the Honourable Leon Lundy, today participated in the official groundbreaking of the long-awaited Mangrove Cay Clinic.

This event marked a significant step toward enhancing healthcare for the residents of Mangrove Cay and the surrounding communities.Located on approximately 3-acres, the modern, state-of-the-art facility will feature a main clinic with attached morgue structure, waste management building and emergency services cottage covering approximately 11,460 combined square feet.

The clinic will also feature hurricane-impact windows, EDGE certification for energy efficiency and resilience and handicap-accessible parking and facilities. The project is expected to be completed within 15 months, once the contractor mobilizes next month.

Addressing the residents of Andros, Prime Minister Davis highlighted the government’s broader efforts to improve healthcare across the nation, stating, “This clinic groundbreaking is another step toward realizing the vision set out in our Blueprint for Change. It represents this government’s commitment to improving healthcare and meeting growth opportunities across our archipelago.”

Additionally, Minister Darville emphasized the clinic’s importance for the community stating, “This clinic is being built for you and I ask that when it officially opens, you fully utilize its healthcare services. This facility will serve as a vital resource, helping to ensure that you and your loved ones have access to the quality healthcare you deserve.” The Member of Parliament for Central and South Andros Mr. Lundy called it a timely and generous indication of the government’s commitment to healthcare and Andros as a whole.

The groundbreaking ceremony was also attended by other healthcare professionals, government officials and key stakeholders. Both Prime Minister Davis and Minister Darville expressed gratitude for the contributions of the healthcare workers, architect, engineers, contractors and all involved in bringing the Mangrove Cay Clinic to reality.