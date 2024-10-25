Prime Minister Davis Joins the Launch of ‘Joining the Dots: A Holistic Approach for Disaster Resilience’ at CHOGM 2024 in Samoa

Prime Minister Davis, along with Barones Scotland at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2024, held in Apia, Samoa.

Apia, Samoa – Today, Prime Minister Philip Davis participated in the launch of “Joining the Dots: A Holistic Approach for Disaster Resilience,” a significant side event at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2024, held in Apia, Samoa. The event marked the unveiling of the Commonwealth Disaster Resilience Centre (CDRC), a platform aimed at fostering collaboration among Commonwealth nations to build a more resilient future.



During his remarks, Prime Minister Davis commended the Secretary-General of the Commonwealth for her leadership in spearheading this initiative, highlighting the importance of collective efforts in addressing the challenges posed by climate change.



“As Small Island Developing States (SIDS), we are on the frontline of the climate crisis, facing ever-increasing threats from natural disasters,” said Prime Minister Davis. “Today’s launch of the Commonwealth Disaster Resilience Centre signifies a pivotal step towards a more unified approach in disaster resilience, enabling us to share knowledge, resources, and strategies across borders. I commend the Secretary-General for her commitment to this cause, and I am proud that The Bahamas is part of this important journey.”



The Prime Minister emphasized the need for a holistic approach to disaster resilience that integrates health, climate adaptation, finance, and infrastructure. He highlighted the benefits of initiatives like COMPASS, a collaborative financing model that has proven effective in addressing the funding challenges associated with disaster preparedness and recovery.



“We must break down the silos that often limit our responses,” continued Prime Minister Davis. “A more holistic, interconnected approach ensures that we can effectively prepare for, respond to, and recover from disasters, ultimately building stronger and more resilient communities.”



The event brought together key stakeholders, including government leaders, experts, and representatives from civil society, to discuss best practices, share research, and explore innovative solutions for enhancing disaster resilience across the Commonwealth. The discussions will contribute to shaping future policies and actions that address the pressing need for climate adaptation, sustainable financing, and robust infrastructure to withstand the impacts of climate change.