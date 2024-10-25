The Public Treasury Holds Cancer Awareness Presentation for Staff

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Co-owner of The Medi-Center Group Clinics, Dr. Nicholas Fox presented an overview of the different types of cancers and the main causes of the disease in The Bahamas at the Ministry of Finance Bahamas Public Treasury ‘Pink Friday’ event on Friday, October 25, 2024.

Dr. Fox explained that tobacco use, alcohol consumption, unhealthy diet, physical inactivity are just some of the causes of cancer. However, he noted that The Bahamas has a high prevalence of BRCA gene mutations in breast cancer patients.

He went over the types of treatments for cancer patients and deeply stressed that individuals should get tested regularly for the different types of cancers, especially if there is a history of cancer in their families or know that they carry the BRCA gene mutation.

In attendance at the event were Acting Financial Secretary, Janice Miller; Treasurer, Mary Mitchell and the Treasury Department staff. Cancer survivors Celeste Rahming and Sonia Thompson gave testimonials and encouraged their colleagues to get regular cancer examinations for early detection. (BIS Photos/Kristaan Ingraham)