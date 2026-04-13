PLP BLASTS FNM’S LOTTERY PROPOSAL, WARNS OF DOMINICAN REPUBLIC-STYLE CORRUPTION

NASSAU, Bahamas — The Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) issued a blistering response today to the Free National Movement’s proposal to establish a national lottery, dismissing the idea as a desperate “gimmick” intended to distract from a lack of viable policy.

In a press statement released April 13, 2026, the PLP accused FNM Leader Michael Pintard of attempting to “turn the government into a numbers house” rather than focusing on substantive economic reforms.

The sharpest criticism in the statement centered on the FNM’s reported use of the Dominican Republic as a model for the lottery. The PLP pointed to the “massive lottery scandal” that recently rocked that nation, involving hundreds of millions of pesos in fraud and bribery.

“THEIR NATIONAL LOTTERY WAS A VEHICLE FOR MASSIVE CORRUPTION—AND PINTARD SPECIFICALLY CHOSE THEM AS THE MODEL FOR OUR COUNTRY!” THE STATEMENT READ. “IT’S NO WONDER THAT BAHAMIANS ARE ALREADY ASKING IF THE REAL END GOAL… IS A SLUSH FUND FOR INSIDERS.”

Economic Skepticism

Beyond the risk of corruption, the PLP questioned the financial viability of a lottery in a country with a small population. The governing party argued that for a lottery to generate significant revenue, it would require a high percentage of Bahamians to “buy tickets repeatedly—and lose repeatedly.”

The PLP characterized this as a predatory business model that would force the government to spend tax dollars on aggressive marketing campaigns to encourage gambling among its own citizens.

Contrasting Visions

The statement highlighted the PLP’s preference for “reliable, steady, transparent financing” through established programs rather than gambling revenue. The party reaffirmed its commitment to:

Upskill and BTVI: Focused on vocational training and skills development.

Focused on vocational training and skills development. BAMSI: The Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute.

The Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute. Entrepreneurship: Supporting local artists, athletes, and small business owners.

“We want to invest in our people, not sell them lottery tickets,” the party stated.

Election Tension

With the 2026 General Election looming, the exchange underscores the deepening divide between the two major parties. The PLP’s rhetoric was particularly sharp at the conclusion of the release, asserting that Bahamians “wouldn’t trust Michael Pintard’s FNM to run a school raffle, let alone a national lottery.”

As of Monday evening, the FNM has not yet issued a formal rebuttal to these specific allegations regarding the Dominican Republic model or the “slush fund” claims.