Retired TOP Police Leamond Deleveaux and Police Service Commission Board member Nelson Burrows now advising FNM on how to restructure the police force – AND SEND OFFICERS HOME!

Leamond Deleveaux dragging Lincoln Bain from behind at the entrance of Baha Mar following a protest.

NASSAU| As we count down to eight days to the 2026 General Elections where an historic election victory will come for the Davis Government, BP is learning two former police top cops have signed up their support with Michael Pintard and the FNM.

In a shocking turn of events, BP is now learning former Deputy Commissioner of Police Leamond Deleveaux and current Police Service Commission Board member Nelson Burrows have defected from the PLP to the Pintard FNM.

Our intel deep inside the communications of the FNM confirms Deleveaux, who exercised multiple investigations on FNM MPs and suspects following 2021, is now working hard for Pintard Party and, along with Burrows, has compiled a list of top officers to sack if Pintard was successful come May 12th, 2026! BUT THAT WILL NOT HAPPEN!

Deleveaux, who could not be the Commissioner of Police – for OBVIOUS REASONS – is now bitter with the Davis Government who offered him a handsome package before he left the RBPF.

We suspect the pair, who will use their influence to coach officers to cause issues at the polls, plan to compile a list of police who should be sacked if the government was to change. NOW YINNER KNOW THAT LIST STARTS AT THE VERY TOP IN THE HIGH COMMAND OF THE RBPF! This behaviour is not strange by the FNM.

Burrows, who was employed at Albany, and abruptly removed from that resort, is also supporting the restructuring FNM plans on the Force.

Readers should note Deleveax was the top officer who investigated a number of incidents by the FNM Government including the serious cases of corruption at Roads and Parks when current Deputy Leader of the FNM Shanendon Cartwright served in the role from 2017 – 2021.

It was Deleveaux who discovered that Cartwright awarded his brother-in-law Clement Penn Jr more than $190,000 of which some $84,850 were channeled back to Mrs Cartwright (his sister) to help pay for (according to Penn Jr) her and her children’s living expenses. So what was CARTWRIGHT IN THE RELATIONSHIP FOR?!

Deleveax and Burrows are campaigning heavily for Southern Shores candidate Denalee Penn (another lost soul PM Davis was decent and gracious to) and Brian Bertrum Brown (aka Triple B -ITCH) who is set to get a third CUT-ASS from the PLP!

We at BP, upon reading deep intel from deep inside the FNM, warn officers to be careful with these political “suspects” who presses a spirit of INGRATITUDE! They ate at the table of the Davis Government, and now are generating a list to axe in the force from the top to bottom on the RBPF for Pintard DEM. The Bahamian people shall foil their plans come MAY 12 just 8 days from Monday!

We ga report and let yinner decide!