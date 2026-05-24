Missing woman Barbara Lewis found dead off Coral Road…

Scenes from that discovery of Barbara Lewis on Sunday.

FREEPORT| Superintendent of Police Nicholas Johnson, officer in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department, said the body of a woman discovered along a track road off Coral Road matches the description of a woman reported missing on Wednesday.

Daughter of Barbara Lewis, who was last seen on Sunday says though an official autopsy has not yet been conducted, the description of remains found in pioneers loop coincides with the description of her mother.

Additionally, she notes assistance from drones played a crucial part in the discovery of the body.

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