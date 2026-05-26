Michael Pintard can count his days as opposition leader as long as he keeps agent #1622 Hubert Ingraham as the cancer inside the FNM!

Michael Pintard and Agent #1622 Hubert Ingraham

NASSAU| If Michael Pintard believes agent #1622 Hubert Ingraham has his back as leader of the FNM, then he should know that we at BP know he can count the days before he is removed as party leader.

From 2023, we at BP warned the FNM that trouble and contention was at the centre of the Party and that Pintard would not win the byelections in 2023, 2025 and the General Elections of 2026! WE KNEW IT!

Pintard had led the most chaotic time in the FNM and his authoritarian style has never helped the organization to level out.

With the FNM now polling below 36% in the General Elections, it means not even FNMs are coming out to support the Party and hardcore supporters are looking for new political shelter in the months and years to come.

BP warned FNMs that agent #1622 Ingraham was working for current PM Strongman Philip Brave Davis and under no circumstance would he help the FNM to stabilize. Neither FNMs nor Michael Pintard have learned this yet.

Remember what Agent #1622 Ingraham did to “Decent” Loretta Butler Turner? He coached and guided the former MP for Long Island to hijack the leader of the Opposition role from Hubert Minnis. Then, in the last months leading into the 2017 General Elections (after causing 7 members to lose their nomination), he jumped on the tail end of Minnis’ rise to power and flipped on everyone, supporting Minnis (the same man he used Loretta to undermine). THIS IS CLASSIC Ingraham (the foreign agent #1622).

Watch this now. Ingraham, who planted “Take ya Pills” Andre Rollins in Long Island, is about to use his candidate to further destabilize the FNM in a nasty inside leadership battle.

The man whose political days in the Bahamas are over, is now deploying his hatchet strategy against Michael Pintard.

We at BP have some advice for FNMs and yinner can take it or ignore it but here it is: get rid of Agent #1622 from yinner party. Rid the yourselves of the cancer which has created division and strife deep inside the FNM. Remove Ingraham from the belly of the organization. Failure to do so will mean a sure and certain extension of the FNM as the official Opposition brand in the country!

Mind you, Dame Janet warned yinner that trouble was ahead. Yinner didn’t listen to her and yinner definitely didn’t listen to BP.

But SAVE OUR SHIP (SOS) must be yinner code for the next five years or, trust me, by 2031 the FNM will not be able to find 41 candidates.

We report yinner decide!