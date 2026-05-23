BP congratulates HOUSE SPEAKER The Honourable Patricia Deveaux – THE BIG DEAL in Bamboo Town!

House Speaker The Honourable Patricia Deveaux

NASSAU| House Speaker The Honourable Patricia Deveaux is a BIG DEAL in the Parliament and her return as House Speaker should prove that she is an unstoppable force in the Parliament.

Honourable Speaker Deveaux has been the target of some of the most vicious attacks in Bahamian Politics – particularly from the opposition bench with an attack at the highpoint where one Opposition MP threw the mace out of the window in an act of terror. That member is now in the Parliament yard for good – THANKS TO THE PEOPLE OF ST JAMES!

What is interesting this past week, though, was the behaviour of the Opposition MP for Killarney Michela Barnett-Ellis who promised the people of her constituency that she will fight for women’s rights in Parliament if elected. She broke that promise, because on the first day of Parliament, in the first act of Parliament, she stood up on the floor of Parliament opposing the appointment of a woman (HOUSE SPEAKER DEVEAUX); Barnett-Ellis first failed act against women in the country! Yinner think the women dem ga say something about this? YOU CANNOT TRUST THE NEW KILLARNEY MP, BAHAMAS, AND WE AT BP GA HAVE PLENTY TO SAY ABOUT Michela Barnett-Ellis going forward.

Anyway, Patricia is back, she is strong, she is a BIG DEAL! We know she will whip and whap that Parliament in line all day!

BP congratulates House Speaker The Honourable Patricia Deveaux on her elevation as leader of the high court of Parliament!

We report yinner decide!