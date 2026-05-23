Rick Fox reduced to a $16,000 Senate Salary – we believe he needs that money!

From $35 million to a salary of $16,000 – WHAT IS THIS, RICK?

The clip which cost the FNM an election.

NASSAU| Alrich Rick Fox’s failed bid to become an MP in the Bahamas has now landed him a job in the Senate at a salary of $16,000.

The man who claimed to have a net worth more than Denzel Washington at $469 million has hired an American PR firm to do his press releases, the Nassau Guardian claimed today. WE HOPE THEY GET PAID!

Fox had promised that, if elected, he would give his MP salary back to the constituency, begin a $10 million investment fund, construct a youth sports center and provide 25 $10,000 small business grants each year.

With all that said and with the kind of wealth Fox claimed to possess, if he really is worth $469 million he should give his $16,000 salary to Charity and start his youth sports center like how Sebas Bastian – with millions less – built Fort Charlotte a Community Centre in just one month. We don’t believe Fox possesses a quarter of what he claims to have in wealth.

Mind you, if Rick Fox’s wealth was really as he claimed, he would not be giving out $20 gas vouchers, but would have given the mothers dem in Garden Hills a full tank of gas on Mother’s Day.

During his swearing-in ceremony, Fox had on a suit which looked as old as his NBA draft days. All we say is this: if ya really have more wealth than Denzel Washington, then construction on that new sports centre should not be a problem, hey?

AHH, WELL! From $35 million to a salary of $16,000 – WHAT IS THIS, RICK?

We report yinner decide!