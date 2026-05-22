FNM Voter ran home to change underwear from 10am election day after seeing a popular FNM wartime General seated in BLUEWAVE Progress regalia inside the polling room as an observer!

NASSAU| An FNM in the Carmichael Constituency went home immediately around 10am after voting to buy a case of grammy pullups.

The resident proceeded to cast her ballot when in shock and dismay she discovered that a wartime general of the FNM was dressed from head to toe in PLP BLUE WAVE REGALIA.

Election teams told BP that the voter, who felt confident that Arinthia Komolafe was the next MP for Carmichael, had to regain her footing when she saw the FNM dressed in the Progress uniform.

The former FNM was sitting in the role as a PLP Election Observer, scanning cards and leading the upload of real time data back to the “Progress Command Centre”.

The New PLP Observer, who had led multiple election successes for the FNM since the 1980s in the community, was now a wartime General for Keith Bell, the PLP candidate.

Similar examples of observer captains were replicated all across the southern corridor which made it impossible for the FNM to get an upperhand from Yamacraw to Golden Isles.

Michael Pintard has divided the FNM. He has led removal and hemorrhaging of scores of FNM wartime generals. He now presides over a depleted FNM organization which is fast becoming a third party in the Bahamas.

What the FNM refuses to tell yinner is this: NOT ONLY did 140,000 Bahamians voted in this last May 12th elections, which was the highest number of voters ever in the country’s history. But in several constituencies the FNM received just a fraction of votes behind the Coalition of Idiots (COI).

We report yinner decide!