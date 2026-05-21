The VOTER REGISTER is a problem and, if not addressed, will develop a serious mistrust in the electoral process!

Team leading the Parliamentary Registration Department.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is calling on the PROGRESS GOVERNMENT, as stated in the Speech from the Throne, to quickly and aggressively deal with the permanent register situation which, if left unchecked and uncorrected, will leave a bad taste with the electorate.

Last week’s landslide election of the Government on May 12th had serious and dangerous hiccups with the voter’s register. And here is just one example of what we mean.

In Killarney, voters who applied for transfer (SCORES OF THEM) never made it to the register even though they lived in the constituency. HOW THAT HAPPENED? But there is more…

BP has reports in the constituency of Centreville where a family of four who have lived in Centreville for over 20 years (NEVER MOVED) were discovered not on the register in Centreville and, when they showed up to vote, they were told their registration was all over the place BUT IN THE CONSTITUENCY WHERE THEY RESIDED FOR OVER 20 years! Something is dangerously wrong here!

We cannot run a permanent register with people in this country who died more than five years ago – “PROMINENT PEOPLE LIKE NOTED SCHOLARS” – and we are talking about low voter turnout? How was such a person who passed in 2023 is still on the register?

Our systems were not designed to be left in the care of people – who we know – would sell the nation for a CHICKEN-IN-DA-BAG!

We must change the law to allow the register to die! And make it certain that everyone who is an eligible voter can get (IN A TIMELY MANNER) a biometric card by the next general elections!

Failure to have this corrected will result in a huge distrust of the electoral process!

The Government OF THE BAHAMAS has been advised!

WE REPORT YINNER DECIDE!