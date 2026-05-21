Hubert Ingraham is CIA AGENT #1622. Be careful how ya speak with him.

NASSAU| The United States CIA Party in the Bahamas ( The FNM) had no choice but to roll out their most trusted agent #1622 Hubert ingraham to try to save the remnants of the FNM left in tatters by Leader Michael Pintard.

BP is learning from sources deep in the know that Pintard sought help from agent #1622 when glaring data revealed a deep loss was coming for the FNM.

Pintard knew of the pending political defeat of the FNM for over four months before the elections were held, and attempted to relink persons like former PM Hubert Minnis after a bitter four-year-long war in the Party’s leadership.

Agent #1622 (Ingraham) who, back in the 1980s, was fired from the Pindling Government after having conversations with the US State Department representatives, did all he could to try to coach Minnis to return to the FNM – even after making a joke of the former Leader following the re-election of Pintard as leader. But Minnis wasn’t having in and in that meeting at Cafe’ Matisse all captured in video and audio by BP cussed out the FNM and agent #1622 and told them to CARRY DEY YOU KNOW WHAT I WANT SAY!

Agent #1622 Ingraham once stated, in a Wiki Leaks report published in the Nassau Guardian on June 7th, 2011, that, following an interview with then US Ambassador John Rood just before the 2007 General Elections, 90% of the judges sitting on the bench in the Bahamas were “INCOMPETENT”! Mind you, Ingraham at the time as PM had caused the appointment of the entire bench! WHAT IS THIS?

What is good for the PLP was the fact that, while #1622 was up and down trying to sell the Bahamas out, Bahamians far and near knew Hubert Ingraham (AGENT #1622) could not be trusted and definitely was a piss-poor representative to sell the FNM!

For the 140,000 Bahamians who VOTED … May 12th could not come fast enough to show the FNM and its CIA AGENT #1622 (Hubert Ingraham) that we da people had had enough a Ingraham.

We report yinner decide!