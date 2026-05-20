Politician’s wife’s expensive New York dress remains locked away after failed bid to become the Minister of Education in an FNM Administration!

Politician’s Wife was to be appointed a senator and Cabinet Minister!

Parliament

NASSAU| The wife of a former politician is grieving tonight following the FNM defeat in the May 12th General Election.

The wife, who was a major ground general in the failed FNM Golden Isles by-election campaign, managed a $600,000 budget in that failed race. But the byelection proved that the Davis Cooper PLP Tsunami Machine was not taking any prisoners and elected Darron Pickstock as the duly elected Member of Parliament last year.

We understand the powers that be promised the wife of the FNM politician the top job in Government as Minister for Education if the FNM was successful in the May 12th General Elections.

So excited with running the second largest budgeted department in all of government, along with a senate appointment, the wife ordered an expensive New York dress in high expectation of the party’s election win. But the day did not come and the wife has crawled into deep sadness.

All we say is this: perhaps the dress could now be used at the upcoming wake for Pintard’s FNM Party.

It ain’t long nah!

We report yinner decide!