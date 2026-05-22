The Morning Dailies are obsessed with a created LIE on “Politician 1” but have no questions for Marvin Dames Cocaine Boat operation!

WHEN WILL THE NEWSPAPERS ASK MICHAEL PINTARD ABOUT MARVIN ‘COCAINE BOAT’ DAMES? BOY, THEY REALLY BELIEVE WE STUPID!

Guardian Candia Dames refuses to discuss Marvin Dames failure to show up at US meeting.

NASSAU| Well, folks, the few readers of the Nassau Guardian and Tribune are bored with the drug stories carried every day now since the General Elections.

The planted lies were supposed to have dropped two months ago, but two months ago the story was on Marvin Dames and his cocaine boat, which is now in fortiture in the US after his “business partner” Malcolm Goodman was caught with 200 kilos of cocaine onboard.

Now the truth is, yinner readers aren’t suppose to know, Marvin Dames’ boat was seized by the Americans. BP breaks that part of the story (NOT THE GUARDIAN OR TRIBUNE). Had you left it up to Candia Dames, the morning daily would not discuss the details of her half brother’s problems in the United States.

The real question the Guardian and Tribune should be looking into is why Marvin Dames has not responded to a US request for a meeting on the Cocaine Boat matter? WHY YINNER THINK THEY SILENT ABOUT THAT!? Ya know we at BP have vast federal and US contacts too ya know!

The Morning Dailies should be asking who funded the purchase of the Cocaine Boat, and, who fueled the boat’s trip loaded with drugs into the United States. Now we know all these questions but why has the Nassau Guardian and the Tribune avoided digging deeper into these?

Rather, the papers are in full deflection mode, turning their full attention to some “politician”! The papers forget the top police now under arrest also called some politician name but no one seems to definitively lockdown any names and that first claim was almost two years ago! WHO IS IT REALLY?!

So what is all this? We at BP believe Dames, when he was Minister of National Security, started a witch hunt on the PLP with his friends up north and all his plots and schemes backfired and the story could not entrap any politician connected to the Government of the Day. That is the truth in all this.

Remember the days of the 1980s with Morgan Cherry, the allegations of drug transshipment through the Bahamas allegedly then supported by the Pindling Government? The story of multiple lies spewed, half truths spread by the Guardian and Tribune with “confidential sources” along with NBC and others? Pindling won his legal battles against the American Networks, but here once again THE FAKE NEWS NEVER STOPS! But we are far more advanced today, and social media is far ahead of the games they play! The facts are the elections are complete! THE FNM, its AGENTS (1622 INCLUDED), its managed media arms and all its suspects inside and outside the Bahamas are all LATE AGAIN!

Repeating something does not suggest anyone is wanted by the US. And secondly, Marvin Dames should explain how did his boat become at the centre of a cocaine operation into the US where he has yet to answer their request for an audience. Or what that too all a plot of created lies? After all, as we said before Marvin Dames cocaine boat was not to be exposed like this! But BP brought yinner that news of fact which could not be walked back by the Guardian or The Tribune!

Do you believe Marvin Dames can travel to the US? Perhaps Candia Dames can ask him about that. But, you know, they would not touch that story with a 10 foot pole.

We report yinner decide!