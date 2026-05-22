Men who turned on Minnis all lost in the General Elections!

Former PM Hubert Minnis, Marvin Dames, Darren Henfield, Shanendon Cartwright and Duane Sands.

NASSAU| All four of the men who turned on former PM Hubert Minnis following the 2021 General Elections have mysteriously all lost their seats on May 12, 2026.

Darren Henfield, Marvin “Cocaine Boat” Dames, Shanendon Cartwright, Duane Sands all lost their seats following Michael Pintard into a disastrous defeat in the May 12th General Elections.

The men all served in the Minnis Cabinet but plotted and turned on him when the former PM sought a nomination for the FNM in 2026.

Henfield went to a home in South Beach begging for votes from a once hardcore FNM who flatly told the former Cabinet Minister, “How can I trust you when you turned ya back on our PM Minnis? Minnis made you an MP and Minister in the government! You showed no respect for Minnis and I have no respect for yall!”

We understand that residents with a household of 10 persons all cast their votes for the PLP struggling candidate Bacchus Rolle, particularly after PLP Leader Philip Davis moved quietly on the ground in the south of New Providence.

Meanwhile, in Tall Pines, a 76-year-old FNM diehard walked out of her home on Election Day in full PLP uniform to cast her vote for the first time for Dr. Michael Darville.

Darville, she claimed, walked all over the constituency repairing homes and clearing debris for days. “I was so impressed by the good doctor it would be a sin to not support him. My party is breaking up and this election I had to vote for progress.”

The road ahead for the FNM is going to be a steep climb, and, from the looks a things, it could be a long time before the FNM finds its way back into the favour of the Bahamian people.

We report yinner decide!