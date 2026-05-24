The Snuffed Out Torch: Why Selfish Pintard and His Executive Must Resign – their true slogan was “We working for me, not you.”

Pintard has cemented his legacy in Bahamian history as “none and done.” – HE MUST RESIGN!

Dear BP,

Never in the history of the Free National Movement (FNM) has the executive body so shamelessly abandoned its duty to build the party, choosing instead to cannibalize it for personal ambition. Driven by overt selfishness, Michael Pintard and his inner circle treated the party apparatus like a private vehicle for self-advancement, leaving party

To insulate themselves, these executives systematically steamrollered local machinery, staging inside coups to stack constituency associations with loyalists to force through their own nominations. Though the constitution doesn’t explicitly bar them from running, their arrogant, private mantra was clear: “The constitution means nothing to me.” Sitting on their own selection committees, they acted as their own judges and juries—nepotism of the highest order.

But Karma came to claim its due. This scheme of internal manipulation yielded a historic, catastrophic wipeout. Every single one of these self-serving executives lost their bid at the polls, with the solitary exception of Lincoln Deal.

The blame falls equally on weak, cowardly Central Council members. Enticed by hollow promises and whispers of contracts, they turned a blind eye to blatant constitutional violations and a rigged convention. Their priority was contracts over country; their true slogan was “We working for me, not you.” Now their hopes are dashed, and they are left holding the ashes of an extinguished torch.

This internal rot strips the FNM of any moral authority. How are they any different from the PLP? Oh, right—the PLP actually won. In fact, the PLP royally handed Pintard a “whip wap.” The defeat was so scorching they had to borrow Sebas Bastian’s famous “whip wap” fans just to cool down from the steam of their own burnt-out torch.

Cheaters never win. From rigging the Women’s Association election to violating the constitution to let unauthorized people vote while blocking the duly elected secretary from taking notes. This leadership started wrong and ended in ruins.

When Hubert Minnis lost in 2021, the precedent was set: he stepped down. Yet Pintard has managed to lose three successive elections in a single cycle, and still lacks the manly fortitude to resign.

Michael Pintard and his failed executive team must step down immediately. Power is entirely elusive, and Pintard has cemented his legacy in Bahamian history as “none and done.”

Signed,

A Loyal FNM